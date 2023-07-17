Want to Rid Delhi of Traffic and Pollution, Public Transport the Way: Gadkari at News18 Town Hall

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said wide use of public transport is the way to rid the national capital of traffic and air pollution. Speaking at the News18 Delhi Town Hall, Gadkari added that green infra solutions remain his focus.

“We want to free Delhi of traffic and air pollution. We should give importance to public transport. This will help decrease the air pollution. We must give priority to the public transport which is key for green infra revamp," he said at the event.

“Politics is an instrument for reforms. My focus is to identify the problems and solutions. Green infra solution is my focus. Bio ethanol can be a green game-changer," he added.

Gadkari’s statements came as several areas in the national capital witness traffic snarls due to waterlogging and damaged roads.

The first spell of heavy monsoon rain created mayhem in residential and commercial areas of Delhi last week, with inundated roads and overflowing drains leading to massive waterlogging.

Air pollution has been another chronic problem for Delhiites with the air quality worsening every winter. Delhi was the most polluted city in India in 2022 with PM 2.5 levels more than double the safe limit and the third highest average PM10 concentration, according to an analysis of Central Pollution Control Board data.