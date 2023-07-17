Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseChamoli Electrocution Yamuna Floods
Home » India » Want to Rid Delhi of Traffic and Pollution, Public Transport the Way: Gadkari at News18 Town Hall

Want to Rid Delhi of Traffic and Pollution, Public Transport the Way: Gadkari at News18 Town Hall

Speaking at the News18 Delhi Town Hall, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari added that green infra solutions remain his focus

Curated By: Nitya Thirumalai

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 20:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari at the News18 Delhi Town Hall on July 17, 2023.
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari at the News18 Delhi Town Hall on July 17, 2023.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said wide use of public transport is the way to rid the national capital of traffic and air pollution. Speaking at the News18 Delhi Town Hall, Gadkari added that green infra solutions remain his focus.

“We want to free Delhi of traffic and air pollution. We should give importance to public transport. This will help decrease the air pollution. We must give priority to the public transport which is key for green infra revamp," he said at the event.

“Politics is an instrument for reforms. My focus is to identify the problems and solutions. Green infra solution is my focus. Bio ethanol can be a green game-changer," he added.

Gadkari’s statements came as several areas in the national capital witness traffic snarls due to waterlogging and damaged roads.

The first spell of heavy monsoon rain created mayhem in residential and commercial areas of Delhi last week, with inundated roads and overflowing drains leading to massive waterlogging.

Air pollution has been another chronic problem for Delhiites with the air quality worsening every winter. Delhi was the most polluted city in India in 2022 with PM 2.5 levels more than double the safe limit and the third highest average PM10 concentration, according to an analysis of Central Pollution Control Board data.

    • Centred around the theme ‘Exploring India’s Path to 2024 Elections’, the primary focus of the Town Hall was on understanding how political parties plan to captivate the attention of the voters. The discussions revolved around various topics such as policies, manifestos, and strategies employed by each party.

    About the Author

    Nitya Thirumalai

    first published: July 17, 2023, 20:47 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 20:48 IST
