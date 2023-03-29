‘Wanted - 6 Feet, Fair Wheatish’: Punjab Police Issues ‘Hue and Cry’ Notice Against Amritpal Singh

Days after launching a massive manhunt for Khalistani sympathizer Amritpal Singh, the Amritsar Rural Police on Wednesday reportedly issued a ‘hue and cry’ notice against the Waris Punjab De chief.

A ‘hue and cry’ notice is a process by which bystanders are summoned to assist in the apprehension of a criminal who has been witnessed in the act of committing a crime.

According to Hindustan Times, “Amritpal Singh Sandhu son or Tarsem Singh, resident of Jallupur Khera, Police Station Khilchian, Amritsar is wanted by the police of District Amritsar (Rural) Punjab," the notice reads.

The notice also described Amritpal Singh as “Height - around 6 feet tall, complexion – fair wheatish," it said. Several contact numbers were provided in the notice through which people could get in touch with Punjab police officials in case of any leads.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, sources told CNN-News18 that the pro-Khalistan preacher is likely to surrender a day after the Punjab government told the High Court that they were coordinating with several agencies and were very close to nabbing Singh.

A flag march was conducted by police in the area around the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday to maintain law and order. Punjab police conducted a search operation in Hoshiarpur’s Manaiya village at around 1 am on Wednesday after it suspected that fugitive Amritpal and his aide could be travelling in that vehicle, sources said.

New CCTV Footage of Amritpal Singh

A new video of Amritpal Singh with his key aide Papalpreet Singh surfaced on social media on Tuesday, showing the pro-Khalistan preacher without a turban and wearing a mask.

Advertisement

The undated CCTV footage, said to be from a market in Delhi, showed the fugitive walking down a street wearing dark glasses. Behind him, Papalpreet Singh could be seen walking with a bag. Punjab Police has not officially commented on the recent footage.

A senior Delhi Police official said they are probing whether the persons seen in the video are Amritpal Singh and his aide. " So far we don’t have any such information, nor the location where the video was shot has been confirmed to be of Delhi. However, we are verifying it," the official said.

Advertisement

The video emerged a day after a picture of Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh was widely circulated on social media. That image showed both these men looking relaxed and Amritpal Singh holding a beverage can.

Read all the Latest India News here