Wanted Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Nijjar Shot Dead in Canada

Wanted Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Canada. He was killed in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province by two unidentified bike-borne assailants.

It has been reported that some arrests have been made in connection with Nijjar’s killing.

Chief of banned pro-Khalistan group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) Gurpatwant Singh Pannun also confirmed Nijjar’s death to CNN News18 and blamed Indian agencies for his killing.

Nijjar, President of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara and member of a separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) were declared a ‘wanted terrorist’ by the Indian government, due to his involvement in acts of violence.

The Indian government also directed Canadian authorities to act against the terrorist.

Advertisement

His name was recently featured on a list naming 40 other designated terrorists released by the Indian government. His outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is also banned in India.

Known for his anti-India activities, the Canada-based Khalistani terrorist played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton City.

Earlier, NIA- India’s key investigative agency, filed a chargesheet against him alleging conspiracies to carry out a terror attack. He was also conspiring to kill a Hindu priest in Punjab.

He was also accused of killing Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing case.