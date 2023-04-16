'Wanted to Become Popular': Shooters Confess to Atiq & Ashraf's Murder, Were Posing as Journalists

The three assailants who were arrested for Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf’s killings confessed to plotting and committing the murders. During a police interrogation on Sunday, the shooters told police that they wanted to make a name for themselves by eliminating the gang, according to an FIR.

“The three assailants have been identified as Lovelesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur, and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj," Rajesh Kumar Maurya, SHO, Shahganj police station said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Confessing about their crimes, the shooters said they had started living with local journalists ever since they got to know Atiq and Ashraf have been taken into police custody. Posing as journalists themselves, the shooters joined the group of reporters who were trying to get sound bites from Ahmad and Ashraf on Saturday night. Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot dead while being taken to a hospital in Prayagraj.

“Since the time we got to know about the police custody of Atiq and Ashraf, we were planning to murder them. So we posed as journalists and when we got the right opportunity, we pulled the trigger and implemented the plan," a PTI report quoted one of the accused as saying during police questioning.

Earlier, Asha, shooter Lovelesh Tiwari’s mother was seen crying as she spoke to news agency ANI, and said, “Pata nahi uske naseeb mein kya likha tha (Don’t know what was written in his destiny). He was deeply religious and would visit temples regularly for darshans. We have not talked to him since he left the house. His phone was also switched off." Lovelesh sustained injuries during cross firing, and was undergoing treatment at Swaroop Rani Medical College, a PTI report said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pintu Singh (brother of shooter Sunny Singh) said, “He used to wander around and did no work. We live separately and don’t know how he became a criminal. We have no idea about the incident."

Days after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Advertisement

Notably, the pistol used to kill them was a Turkey-made Zigana pistol. It is illegally imported to India through Pakistan, reports said.

In the shooting incident, Constable Man Singh suffered an injury to his arm, and a journalist was hurt after he fell during the commotion that followed the shooting, a PTI report said on Saturday.

Read all the Latest India News here