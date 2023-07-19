Wardha-Nanded Rail Deadline Now March 2024: Enhanced Train Connect for Vidarbha, Marathwada Delayed

Announced in 2008 and given special status in 2016, the much-awaited Wardha-Nanded rail line offering improved rail connectivity between Vidarbha and Marathwada regions is still far from completion, official documents seen by News18 have revealed. The project deadline has been pushed to March 2024 from 2022-23, according to a senior official from the Railway Ministry

The 285-km project with 27 stations, passing through Yavatmal, Washim and Hingoli, was approved in 2008. It was proposed with an aim to offer enhanced connectivity to under-developed and farmer suicides-prone areas to contribute to socio-economic development of these regions.

The Ministry data seen by News18 shows that only 47% physical progress has been achieved in the project, including completion of about 35 major bridges. Also, the tender for electrification of the route is under process.

According to the official, even though it was announced in 2008, the project could not gather pace due to a number of reasons, including slow land acquisition and inadequate funds.

“About 90% of the land acquisition is completed and an additional 10% – around 230 hectares – is left. Almost 40-km stretch of Wardha-Deoli- Bhidi-Kalamb is almost completed. Also, this month, we have completed the modification of Wardha station," the official said, requesting anonymity.

“The total land required for the project is about 2,140 hectares," the official added.

In 2016, while demanding a special status, then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to then Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, saying that if the slow pace of land acquisition continues, the project cost will increase manifold, resulting in delay in construction of the new railway line, which is the lifeline of the totally under-developed region.

The initial cost of the project was Rs 3,168 crore, which has increased to about Rs 3,445 crore. So far, about 48% of the total cost – Rs 1,666 crore – has been spent.

The work is divided into two parts – Wardha to Yavatmal (78km) and Yavatmal to Nanded (206 km).

The Wardha to Yavatmal section was sanctioned on a 60:40 cost sharing between Railways and the Maharashtra government. It is being executed by the Central Railways. The second part from Yavatmal to Nanded was transferred to the Rail Vikas Nigam in 2018.