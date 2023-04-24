WATCH | 2 Masked Men First Knock Then Fire at Door of Hypnotherapist's Delhi Flat; FIR Lodged

Delhi Police have lodged an FIR after two masked men allegedly opened fire at the door of a hypnotherapist’s apartment in the city’s Sidharth Nagar area. The incident took place at hypnotherapist Sohail Siddiqui’s apartment in the Sunlight Colony police station area in Southeast Delhi on Sunday.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where two masked men can be first seen knocking on the door of Siddiqui’s first-floor apartment. However, when no one answered the door, one of the assailants fired two gunshots at the door.

“An information about the firing outside the house of Sohail Siddiqui was received at 7.30 a.m. on Sunday following which a police team was dispatched for the spot," said the senior police official.

As per the initial investigation, it was found that the attackers had fired two shots on the door of the hypnotherapist’s flat, and while leaving the building, they again fired three shots at the window of another house situated on the ground floor.

According to the official, after reviewing the CCTV footage, it was discovered that the two assailants arrived on foot and proceeded to the first floor, where they knocked on the door.

“However, no one responded. One of the individuals then fired two gunshots at the flat’s door before escaping to the ground floor. On the ground floor, they fired three rounds before fleeing towards the railway underpass and Bhogal market," said the official.

