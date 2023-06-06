Trends :Mumbai Mira Road MurderWrestler ProtestIndira Gandhi Assassination Odisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » WATCH | Beer Frenzy in Andhra After Van Carrying Alcohol Cartons Overturns, People Rush to Loot

WATCH | Beer Frenzy in Andhra After Van Carrying Alcohol Cartons Overturns, People Rush to Loot

As soon as locals noticed beer bottles lying on the road, they rushed to pick them up

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 19:06 IST

Andhra Pradesh, India

The vehicle overturned after the driver lost control of the van. (Photo: Twitter)
The vehicle overturned after the driver lost control of the van. (Photo: Twitter)

A road in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli witnessed unprecedented chaos on Tuesday after a vehicle carrying 200 cartons of beer overturned and people rushed to the spot to grab beer bottles.

In a video posted on Twitter by PTI, people were seen grabbing beer bottles.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The vehicle overturned after the driver lost control of the van. As soon as locals noticed beer bottles lying on the road, they rushed to pick them up.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 06, 2023, 19:06 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 19:06 IST
    Read More