WATCH | Beer Frenzy in Andhra After Van Carrying Alcohol Cartons Overturns, People Rush to Loot

A road in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli witnessed unprecedented chaos on Tuesday after a vehicle carrying 200 cartons of beer overturned and people rushed to the spot to grab beer bottles.
In a video posted on Twitter by PTI, people were seen grabbing beer bottles.
The vehicle overturned after the driver lost control of the van. As soon as locals noticed beer bottles lying on the road, they rushed to pick them up.
first published: June 06, 2023, 19:06 IST
last updated: June 06, 2023, 19:06 IST