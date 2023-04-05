WATCH | Bengaluru Metro Station Waterlogged Days After Inauguration by PM Modi

Heavy rains led to massive waterlogging at Bengaluru’s Nallurhalli metro station just days after that stretch of the metro was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Heavy rain on Tuesday evening caused waterlogging at a metro station in the 13.71 km phase II of the Bengaluru Metro. The new metro line that runs from Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapuram was flagged off by the PM last week and built at a cost of ₹ 4,249 crore.

Several photos and videos of the inundated Nallurhalli metro station were posted on Twitter. Waterlogging was also spotted near the ticketing counter.

On Tuesday, strong crosswinds and heavy rains with thunder and lightning affected flights and caused traffic snarls in parts of the city.

Fourteen flights were diverted and six departures were delayed on Tuesday evening due to a heavy downpour and bad weather in Devanahalli on the city outskirts where Kempegowda International Airport is located, airport authorities said.

According to the Met department, the KIA in Devanahalli received 45.2 mm of rainfall on Tuesday evening. Due to the heavy downpour, traffic was thrown out of gear and normal life was paralysed in Devanahalli. There was no rainfall in the central region of the city.

