Watch: BMW Car Catches Fire In Middle Of Busy Road in Chennai

In a shocking incident, a luxury car caught fire in the middle of a busy road in Chennai, causing a significant traffic blockage on Wednesday. No one was reportedly injured in the incident that took place in the Chrompet area of Chennai.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media where a green-coloured BMW car, parked in the middle of the road, can be seen engulfed in smoke and flames.

BMW GT that caught fire belonging to 37-year-old Arun Balaji, while it was traveling from Triplicane to Dindivanam, according to local media reports.