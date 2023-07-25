Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionAnjuManipur NewsNoida Rains
Watch: BMW Car Catches Fire In Middle Of Busy Road in Chennai

Watch: BMW Car Catches Fire In Middle Of Busy Road in Chennai

The driver promptly stooped the car and jumped out of the vehicle after he noticed the smoke coming out of it

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 15:14 IST

Chennai, India

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media (Image: Twitter)
A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media (Image: Twitter)

In a shocking incident, a luxury car caught fire in the middle of a busy road in Chennai, causing a significant traffic blockage on Wednesday. No one was reportedly injured in the incident that took place in the Chrompet area of Chennai.

A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media where a green-coloured BMW car, parked in the middle of the road, can be seen engulfed in smoke and flames.

BMW GT that caught fire belonging to 37-year-old Arun Balaji, while it was traveling from Triplicane to Dindivanam, according to local media reports.

    • It was driven by Balaji’s driver, identified as Parthasarthy (22), who promptly stopped the car and jumped out of the vehicle after he noticed the smoke coming out of it, a report by Asianet News said.

    Later, a team of the fire department reportedly reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. However, the high-end vehicle reportedly suffered extensive damage.

