The 13th Mister Junior Bodybuilding Competition held in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district has become the latest flashpoint between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress after women bodybuilders in bikini posed in front of the idol of Lord Hanuman, the celibate patron deity of the sport.

Accusing the BJP of “spreading obscenity" and “making fun of the Indian culture", the Congress on Monday sprinkled ‘ganga jal’ at the venue of the competition organised by the saffron party on March 4 and 5. The grand old party workers also recited ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ as part of the “purification" of the venue. Some Hindu organisations have also raised objections to the incident.

The event was organised by Ratlam’s BJP mayor Prahlad Patel, while the patron is legislator Chaitanya Kashyap. Former mayor and Congress leader Paras Saklecha accused Patel and Kashyap of showcasing “indecency" after videos of the event went viral on social media.

“In presence of Ratlam mayor, obscenity at display in front of Lord Hanuman’s idol. Also, the indecent activity took place on the occasion of chief minister’s birthday. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, what action will be taken against these leaders who sold Sanatan culture? asked MP Congress leader Bhupendra Gupta Agam.

District Youth Congress Committee president Mayank Jat said Lord Hanuman will punish those who were involved in this.

State BJP spokesperson Hitesh Bajpai hit back claiming the Congress did not want to see women excelling in sports, while some of the event organisers submitted a memorandum to the police demanding action against the Congress leaders.

In his video statement, Bajpai said, “Congressmen cannot see women taking part in wrestling, gymnastics or swimming because the devil inside them awakens by seeing this. They look at women on the playground with dirty eyes. Aren’t they ashamed?"

Meanwhile, Piyush Babele, the media advisor of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath, sought an apology from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleging the event, which was held to mark the CM’s birthday on Sunday, was “disrespectful to Hindus and Lord Hanuman".

Babele said his party will boycott Bajpai in television debates for “supporting obscenity".

