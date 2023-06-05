Trends :Odisha Train AccidentCyclone BipajoyK'taka Anti-cow Slaughter LawAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » WATCH | Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards, Students in Greater Noida University Campus

WATCH | Clash Breaks Out Between Security Guards, Students in Greater Noida University Campus

The clash broke out after the guards stopped some students from smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus

Advertisement

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 12:24 IST

Greater Noida, India

The incident took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area.(Image/ANI)
The incident took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area.(Image/ANI)

Over 30 private security guards and students were detained after a clash between the group at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday, adding that the exact break-up of figures was not clear at the moment.

Quoting a police spokesperson, a PTI report said the clash broke out after the guards stopped some students from smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus. The incident took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, which showed some stick-wielding people smashing two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside the hostel.

“An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 pm on Sunday and blew into a clash after which 33 people were taken into custody by a police team which reached the spot. The police have received complaints from both sides and the matter is being probed," said the police spokesperson.

The matter is being investigated by senior officials and more people could be taken into custody, the spokesperson added.

top videos
  • Kiara, Kartik Celebrate Response To SPKK | Swara Bhaskar Pregnant | Virat, Anushka At FA Cup Finals
  • Deepika Padukone's Secret To Her Glowing Skin REVEALED | Just Three Steps To Follow
  • Sacred Games Leads IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Web Series List; Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man Follow
  • Kangana Ranaut Dismisses Airport Fashion Years After Endorsing It; Deepika, Nora & Uorfi Too Should
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
    • Follow us on

    first published: June 05, 2023, 12:11 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 12:24 IST
    Read More