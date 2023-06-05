Over 30 private security guards and students were detained after a clash between the group at the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday, adding that the exact break-up of figures was not clear at the moment.

Quoting a police spokesperson, a PTI report said the clash broke out after the guards stopped some students from smoking cigarettes at the Munshi Premchand Hostel inside the university campus. The incident took place in the Ecotech 1 police station area.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, which showed some stick-wielding people smashing two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked outside the hostel.

“An argument broke out between the two sides around 10.30 pm on Sunday and blew into a clash after which 33 people were taken into custody by a police team which reached the spot. The police have received complaints from both sides and the matter is being probed," said the police spokesperson.

The matter is being investigated by senior officials and more people could be taken into custody, the spokesperson added.