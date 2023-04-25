WATCH | Delhi Man Rams His Car Into Several Vehicles While Trying to Escape Fight

A Delhi man hit several vehicles with his car in a bid to escape a spot where he got into a fight with the locals. According to Delhi Police, the man earlier hit a bike after which a scuffle broke out between the accused and the victim.

Later, locals also got involved and the matter intensified. Next, the accused tried to flee the spot and in the process rammed into several vehicles parked nearby.

The purported video of the incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media. News agency ANI released the visuals from the site where a car can be seen running while hitting vehicles on the way.

Advertisement

In the video, locals can also be seen thrashing the car’s glass with a stone after the man stops.

“In a bid to escape, a man hit several vehicles from his car in the Wazirabad area after a scuffle broke out between locals and the culprit as the latter’s car earlier hit a bike. Nobody was seriously injured. The driver was caught by locals; later detained by police," the Delhi police said in a statement.

The locals later managed to catch the accused and called the police. The man was then detained and the probe is on. The police said that no one was seriously injured in the incident.

Read all the Latest India News here