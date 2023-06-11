Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyBengaluru NewsCash for Jobs ScamChennai CoupleMumbai Airport
WATCH | EAM Jaishankar Enjoys Breakfast at Dalit Booth President's Residence in UP's Varanasi

WATCH | EAM Jaishankar Enjoys Breakfast at Dalit Booth President's Residence in UP's Varanasi

EAM S Jaishankar reached Varanasi on Saturday to head the three-day-long G20 development ministers' meeting scheduled to be held from June 11-13

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 10:53 IST

Varanasi [Benares], India

EAM S Jaishankar enjoyed breakfast at Dalit booth president Sujata's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (Photo/ANI)
EAM S Jaishankar enjoyed breakfast at Dalit booth president Sujata's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. (Photo/ANI)

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Sunday enjoyed breakfast at Dalit booth president Sujata’s residence in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. Jaishankar reached Varanasi on Saturday to head the three-day G20 development ministers’ meeting scheduled for June 11-13.

Sujata expressed immense happiness at the minister’s visit to her house. Speaking to ANI, the Dalit booth president said, “We are busy in the preparations to welcome him since yesterday. My whole family is busy cleaning the house. I am happy that someone as powerful as him is visiting our house."

    • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will host a dinner for the development ministers and delegates of the G20 member countries at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi on Sunday evening.

    first published: June 11, 2023, 10:53 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 10:53 IST
