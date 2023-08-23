'Chandra Se Juda Naam': PM Modi's Phone Call to ISRO Chief After Chandrayaan-3's Success | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday evening dialled Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath after Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar surface. PM Modi told ISRO chief that his name itself is linked to the moon (Somanath means Lord of ‘Soma’ or moon).

“Somnath naam chandra se juda hua hai. Isliye aaj aapke parivarjan bhi bahut anandit honge. Meri taraf se aapko aur aapki poori team ko bahut, bahut badhai. (The name Somanth is connected to the moon. And hence, I’m sure your family members too might be elated today. Congratulate your team on my behalf)," said PM Modi from Johannesburg.

Modi, who is in the South African city to attend the five-nation BRICS Summit, waved the tricolour the moment Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon. “Though I was in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, my heart and soul was here (in India)," the prime minister said while addressing ISRO scientists virtually.

Modi joined the scientists gathered at ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) near Bengaluru virtually.

PM Modi also referred to the famous Hindi lullaby and said, “Kabhi kaha jata tha ‘chanda mama bahut door’. Ab ek din wo bhi ayega jab bacche kaha karenge ‘chanda mama bas ek tour ke’ hain," said the prime minister.