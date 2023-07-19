WATCH | Girl Jumps Into Chhattisgarh Waterfall After Being Scolded by Parents for Using Mobile; Survives

A shocking video has gone viral on social media where a girl can be seen jumping from a height of 90 feet into the Chitrakote waterfall in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district after being allegedly scolded by her parents for using her mobile phone. Fortunately, the girl survived as she remained afloat in the water.

The incident took place in the Chitrakoot Chowki area on Tuesday evening. NDTV reported that she wandered around the waterfall for a long time before reaching the edge of it to jump. Tourists and locals, who spotted the girl at the scene, urged her to not jump and also tried to persuade her not to make any hasty decisions, but she ignored their appeals.

Those present at the scene recorded the act which went viral on social media. In the purported clip, the girl can be seen standing at the edge of the waterfall before jumping into it.

The Chitrakote waterfall, which is situated 38 km from Jagdalpur on the river Indravati, is called “mini Niagara Falls" by the locals and tourists.

Police soon reached the incident spot and launched a probe. During investigation, it was found that the girl was scolded by her parents for using mobile phone which led her to take this step. The girl has now been handed over to her family.