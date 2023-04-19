WATCH | Glass Panes Burn, Fly Down Like Paper as Massive Fire Eats Up Top Floor of Thane Building

A major fire broke out at a commercial complex on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday evening. There were no reports so far of anyone getting injured, however, the blaze was so massive that a CNG-operated parked car caught fire and exploded due to the impact of the heat. No casualties have been reported from the spot so far.

Videos of the fire taken from nearby buildings are going viral on social media, which show massive flames erupting from the building as a thick plume of smoke is seen rising into the air as the blaze engulfs the surrounding areas.

The fire was so massive that flames and smoke could be seen from over a kilometre away from the spot of the incident.

In some videos, glass panes of windows can be seen burning and flying down like paper as the massive fire ate up the top floor of the building.

Several fire tenders of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), along with the police, disaster management team and fire brigade officers, rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting operations.

Efforts to douse the fire at Orion business park are underway, according to an official.

“All the people who were working in the office were evacuated. Fire brigade and officials are present at the spot," said Amar Singh Jadhav, DCP, Thane.

The cause of the fire reported from the parking of Orion Business Park in Thane, is not yet known.

The ground-plus-five stories building, located next to Cine Wonder Mall, houses more than 60 shops and offices.

The fire started around 8.30 pm and spread to the adjoining mall, said chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell Avinash Sawant.

