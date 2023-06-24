WATCH | In Mumbai's Bandra, Escobar Pub Staffers Rain Kicks & Punches; Brawl Continues Inside Lift

At least seven people were arrested after a fight broke out between the staff of a fancy Mumbai bar and some customers, the police said on Saturday. The incident was reported at Bandra’s Escobar pub, where the fun weekend night turned nightmarish after a heated altercation between staff and customers turned into a brawl.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, in which bar staff and customers can be seen fighting with each other using brute force.

In the first half of the clip, staffers can be seen using rods to beat up customers inside the premises of the pub. As the video progresses, it shows staffers punching and kicking customers, while pushing the inside a lift in the passage area.

According to Banda police, the fight was reported around 1 am at night on Saturday when a few young men when to the pub.

“There was some argument, after which club bouncers thrashed the customers. a case was registered after a complaint was registered and based on it, seven people have been arrested," said police.