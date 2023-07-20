WATCH | Rajasthan Minister's 'Drunk' Nephew Vandalises Jaipur Hotel, 'Threatens' Owner

A video from Jaipur has gone viral on social media, where Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas’ nephew can be seen vandalising a hotel in an inebriated state. Hotel owner Abhimanyu Singh said the trouble began when accused Harshdeep Khachariyawas arrived with a group of five to six people in a drunken state on Wednesday and had an argument with a fellow guest.

“They then asked the hotel staff to open every room and search for that guest. We denied to open the rooms. After a while, they called 20-25 other men and started to damage the hotel property." Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“After a while, these boys wanted to destroy the recording of our CCTV cameras but we somehow saved the recordings. Now, we are being threatened and harassed. We have received several calls, all kinds of pressure is being made on us," the hotel owner added.