Home » India » WATCH | Kota Lawyer Drives Scooter Inside Hospital With Injured Son, Takes Him to 3rd Floor on Vehicle

WATCH | Kota Lawyer Drives Scooter Inside Hospital With Injured Son, Takes Him to 3rd Floor on Vehicle

Later the issue was resolved through dialogue and both sides decided not to file any complaint, police said

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 18:50 IST

Kota, India

The incident took place at MBS Hospital, the largest hospital in the Kota division on Thursday around 1.30 pm (Image: Twitter)
The incident took place at MBS Hospital, the largest hospital in the Kota division on Thursday around 1.30 pm (Image: Twitter)

In a bizarre scene, an advocate in Rajasthan’s Kota was forced to carry his 15-year-old son with a fractured leg to the orthopaedic ward on the third floor of a government hospital on his e-scooter as there were no wheelchairs around.

The incident took place at MBS Hospital, the largest hospital in the Kota division on Thursday around 1.30 pm.

The video of the incident is going viral on social media, in which advocate Manoj Jain, dressed in a black coat, rode towards an elevator on an e-scooter with his son riding pillion.

According to eyewitnesses, he exited the lift on the third floor and rode around the ward leaving patients, visitors, hospital staff and doctors bewildered.

Jain said that when he reached the hospital, he asked for a wheelchair from staffers Mukesh and Sukhlal but they said it was not available. He claimed that he got permission from the duo to take his scooter to the ward.

However, on their way back, the father-son duo was stopped by ward in-charge Devkinandan who took away the scooter’s key.

As per media reports, the man then created a ruckus against the alleged mismanagement of the hospital administration and the unavailability of wheelchairs.

Later the issue was resolved through dialogue and both sides decided not to file any complaint, police said.

The commotion started after several others too demanded that they should also be allowed to bring their loved ones to the ward on a two-wheeler. As tempers flared, the hospital check post police rushed to the spot and calmed things down.

Meanwhile, Devkinandan admitted that there is a shortage of wheelchairs at the ward which is visited by around 3,000 patients daily and assured that the issue would be resolved soon.

    • Hospital deputy superintendent Karnesh Goyal, who also reached the spot, said the supply of wheelchairs from the government is awaited and sought donations from people to buy wheelchairs.

    (With PTI input)

    first published: June 17, 2023, 18:21 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 18:50 IST
