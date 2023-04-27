WATCH | Maharashtra Toddler Survives Miraculously After Falling From 30 Feet Height

A viral video from Maharashtra’s Washim district showed a toddler falling from 30 feet height on the ground and surviving miraculously without a scratch.

CCTV footage showed a little girl falling on the ground from 30 feet height and landing on her back after hitting a parked bike. The bike’s seat seemed to have cushioned the fall and the girl escaped unhurt. The incident took place in the Mahananda Colony in Risode town of Washim.

A similar incident was reported from Rajstahan’s Kota district in February 2023 where a 20-year-old student died after falling from the sixth floor of his hostel building in the Jawahar Nagar area, a PTI report mentioned. A 20-year-old NEET aspirant from West Bengal, Ishanshu Bhattacharya reportedly lost his balance and fell on the aluminium railing of a balcony which broke. He fell from the sixth floor of the building and died on the spot, Circle Officer Amar Singh said. READ MORE

