WATCH | Major Tragedy Averted After 2 Wagons of Goods Train Carrying LPG Derails in MP's Jabalpur

A major train accident was averted in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Tuesday night after two wagons of a goods train carrying Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) derailed while it was going to empty the rakes inside a gas factory there.

The incident happened while the train was being placed for unloading near a Bharat Petroleum Depot at Shahpura Bhitoni station in the district.

Railway officials reached the spot soon after getting the information and relief work is underway.

Railways in a statement said that the main line movement of trains was not affected due to the incident.

“Train movement is normal in the main line. Restoration work started after sunrise in the presence of siding authorities. Fitness certificate issued by Siding Owner", said CPRO West Central Railway.

The incident was reported hours after a tractor crashed the railway gate near Bhojudih station In Jharkhand’s Bokaro when the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was passing from there.