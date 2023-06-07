Trends :Mumbai Mira Road MurderWrestler ProtestIndira Gandhi Assassination Odisha Train AccidentCyclone Biparjoy
Home » India » WATCH | Major Tragedy Averted After 2 Wagons of Goods Train Carrying LPG Derails in MP's Jabalpur

WATCH | Major Tragedy Averted After 2 Wagons of Goods Train Carrying LPG Derails in MP's Jabalpur

The incident happened while the train was being placed for unloading near a Bharat Petroleum Depot at Shahpura Bhitoni station in the district

Advertisement

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 10:44 IST

Jabalpur, India

Railways in a statement said that the main line movement of trains was not affected due to the incident (Image/ News18)
Railways in a statement said that the main line movement of trains was not affected due to the incident (Image/ News18)

A major train accident was averted in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Tuesday night after two wagons of a goods train carrying Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) derailed while it was going to empty the rakes inside a gas factory there.

The incident happened while the train was being placed for unloading near a Bharat Petroleum Depot at Shahpura Bhitoni station in the district.

Railway officials reached the spot soon after getting the information and relief work is underway.

Advertisement

Railways in a statement said that the main line movement of trains was not affected due to the incident.

“Train movement is normal in the main line. Restoration work started after sunrise in the presence of siding authorities. Fitness certificate issued by Siding Owner", said CPRO West Central Railway.

The incident was reported hours after a tractor crashed the railway gate near Bhojudih station In Jharkhand’s Bokaro when the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was passing from there.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • The incident occurred at the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tuesday evening and the tractor got stuck between the railway track and the gate.

    Both incidents occurred barely days after one of the worst train tragedies in the country at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha’s Balasore district, which claimed 288 lives and left more than 1,100 people injured after a crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 07, 2023, 10:44 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 10:44 IST
    Read More