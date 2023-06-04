WATCH | Aerial View Of Restoration Work At Odisha Train Crash Site; Railway Says '1000+ Manpower' On Ground

Restoration work is underway in Odisha’s Balasore where a horrific train crash left at least at least 288 people dead and over 1,100 injured. The crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, which were carrying around 2,500 passengers, and a goods train occurred around 7 PM on Friday near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

News agency ANI posted a video taken from a vantage point high above the ground, in which the disaster site looked as if a powerful whirlwind had thrown the coaches like toys on top of each other.

Twenty-one coaches were derailed and severely damaged in the accident, trapping hundreds of passengers. Both passenger trains were at a high speed, one of the main reasons for the high number of casualties, as per experts.

As per the Railway Ministry, over 1,000 people are engaged in removing mangled coaches from the track and searching for dead bodies.

More than seven poclain machines, two accident relief trains, and three to four Railway and Road Cranes are deployed to carry out the restoration work at the accident site.

Large cranes are also deployed to move the wreckage and gas cutters were used to extricate the bodies from the mangled, toppled coaches.

The rescue operation was wrapped up Saturday afternoon and restoration work started. With traffic on the route disrupted, over 150 trains were cancelled, diverted or short-terminated.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a signal was given to Coromandel Express to enter the main line but it was taken off and the train entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there.

The Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was coming at high speed rammed into the coaches of Coromandel Express that had scattered on the adjacent track.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)