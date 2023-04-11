WATCH | On Dead Woman’s Last Ride, Relatives Stop Car Mid-way to Take Her Thumbprint on ‘Fake Will’

In a shocking incident, family members of a dead woman were seen taking her thumbprint in a viral video.

The police said the incident is from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra and the video was shot in 2021. In the viral video, a man was seen taking a thumbprint of a woman on some papers.

The deceased’s grandson, Jitendra Sharma, approached the police, demanding action against those seen in the video. Sharma said the deceased, Kamala Devi, was his mother’s aunt, NDTV reported.

Kamala died on May 8, 2021, and had no children. Her husband died several years ago.

Jitendra Sharma claimed the children of the deceased’s brother-in-law stopped the car while they were taking the body to the hospital to take her thumbprint on a “fake will" in presence of a lawyer.

According to NDTV report, they allegedly took over properties including the house and a shop on the basis of “fake will".

The entire incident come to the fore after Jitendra Sharma’s noticed it was Kamala Devi’s signature, not a thumbprint on the “fake will".

Later, when the video from the incident went viral, Jitendra’s suspicions got confirmed and he approached the police.

Agra Police has ordered a probe into the matter.

Social media users have condemned the incident.

