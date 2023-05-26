WATCH | Patna Teachers Rain Punches on Headmistress, Pull Her Hair & Hit with Slippers Over 'Personal Enmity'

Patna’s block education officer on Friday sought a clarification from two teachers after their argument with headmistress over shutting of windows escalated into a physical altercation. A video of the teachers of Korea Panchayat Vidyalay in Bihar’s Bihta exchanging blows went viral on social media.

“There was some personal enmity between the two due to which the argument started. We have asked for clarification from both the teachers. Strict actions will be taken against them based on the investigation," block education officer Navesh Kumar said.

A video shared on social media showed the teachers arguing over shutting of windows in the school. As the school students stood by and watched the heated argument, one of the teachers hit the headmistress.

The tussle escalated into a full-blown physical fight that started from the classroom and continued in the field outside. The teachers could be seen hitting the headmistress with sticks and slippers, while pulling her hair and raining punches on her.

An NDTV report identified the headmistress as Kanti Kumari and one of the teachers as Anita Kumari who indulged in an argument that triggered the fight.

The report stated that as Kanti Kumari started walking out of the classroom, the teacher ran after her with a slipper in her hand and began to hit her with it.

Another teacher joined in and the two wrestled her to the ground in the field. While one hit her with a slipper, the other used a stick, the report mentioned.