WATCH | Patwari in MP Swallows Currency Notes After Lokayukta Caught Him Taking Bribe

When Lokayukta officials of the Special Police Establishment (SPE) failed to recover the bribe amount, they took Patwari, Gajendra Singh, to a hospital

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 21:09 IST

Katni, India

A Lokayukta official said the complainant, Chandan Singh, alleged that Gajendra Singh was asking for a bribe for demarcating his grandfather's land. (Photo: ANI)

A Patwari of the Revenue Department in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni was caught red-nabbed while a taking bribe. However, when the official realised, it was a trap by Lokayukta, he swallowed a bribe amount of Rs 4,500.

When Lokayukta officials of the Special Police Establishment (SPE) failed to recover the bribe amount, they took Patwari, Gajendra Singh, to a hospital.

A Lokayukta official said the complainant, Chandan Singh, alleged that Gajendra Singh was asking for a bribe for demarcating his grandfather’s land.

In a video from the hospital, Gajendra Singh was seen chewing. He swallowed all notes and the medical team could only recover a shred of nine Rs 500 notes.

The incident occurred when patwari Gajendra Singh received Rs 5000 as bribe in his private office as part of a trap, SPE Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu said.

“A man from Barkheda village had complained to us claiming Singh was seeking a bribe. After he received the money, the patwari spotted the SPE team and swallowed the money. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was fine," the official said.

    • A case has been registered against the patwari and further probe was underway, the SP said.

    (With PTI inputs)

