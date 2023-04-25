WATCH | PM Modi Holds Grand Roadshow in Silvassa, Launches Development Projects

Amid chants of ‘Modi Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a 6-km-long roadshow in Daman and Diu’s capital Silvassa. The prime minister, who received an overwhelming welcome in the union territory, also launched several development projects.

As per the visuals released by news agency ANI, Prime Minister can be seen greeting and waving at his supporters from the car as his convoy passed from a newly-developed seafront road amid chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram and ‘Modi-Modi’

While addressing the crowd at the inauguration event of NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute, PM Modi said while projects got delayed earlier, his government has ushered in a new “work culture".

He also laid the foundation stone of various other projects worth more than Rs 4,800 crore in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

“Earlier, government projects for which foundation stones were laid were delayed. But we brought in a new work culture in the past nine years. We try to finish the projects for which we lay the foundation stones," said the PM.

The centrally-funded `NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute’ Silvassa is the first medical college in the union territory.

Students can now pursue courses such as medicine and engineering in their local languages, he noted.

To turn Daman into a major tourist hotspot, the development of a state-of-the-art infrastructure project called ‘Devka Promenade and Seafront’ was started in May 2018 and completed in March 2023 at a cost of Rs 165.10 crore, said a release.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)

