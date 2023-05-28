The new parliament building was inaugurated with an early morning havan (a ritualistic fire ceremony) followed by multi-faith prayers and a formal opening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Following the inaugural ceremony, PM Modi placed the historic ‘Sengol’ near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair in the new Parliament building and received blessings from seers of different Adheenams from Tamil Nadu after the installation.

PM Modi bowed as a mark of respect before the ‘Sengol’ during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Modi then facilitated the workers who helped in the building of the new Parliament House. Follow LIVE

The first phase of the inaugural ceremony commenced at 7:30 am with a havan and puja (worship) near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the presence of PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, among other dignitaries. The second phase of the program will begin around 12 noon with the national anthem, following which, two short films will be screened.

Afterwards, the messages from the Vice President and the President will be read out by the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, followed by a speech by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A commemorative Rs 75 coin and stamp will also be released during the event.

Representatives of 25 political parties and many dignitaries, including chief ministers and ministers, are expected to attend the ceremony. However, at least 20 opposition parties including the Congress have announced their boycott of the ceremony by PM Modi.