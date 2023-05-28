Religious leaders of 12 faiths performed ‘Sarvdharma’ prayers at the new parliament building during the inauguration ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremony commenced at 7:30 am with an early morning havan (a ritualistic fire ceremony) followed by multi-faith prayers and a formal opening by PM Modi.

Following the inaugural ceremony, PM Modi placed the historic ‘Sengol’ near the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair in the new Parliament building and received blessings from seers of different Adheenams from Tamil Nadu after the installation. Follow LIVE

The first phase of the inaugural ceremony commenced at 7:30 am with a havan and puja (worship) near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the presence of PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries. The second phase will begin around 12 noon with the national anthem, following which, two short films will be screened.

Afterwards, the messages from the Vice President and the President will be read out by the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, followed by a speech by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A commemorative Rs 75 coin and stamp will also be released during the event.