WATCH | Senior Cop's Vehicle Crushes UP Man; His Ribs Get Fractured, Puncture Lungs & Kill Him

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha died after a government vehicle that allegedly belonged to an additional SP-rank officer from Bareilly zone hit him in UP’s Amroha on Thursday evening. Based on the CCTV footage of the incident, police have registered a case against an ‘unknown’ government vehicle.

The incident took place near Masoodpur Nawada village on Joya-Amroha road, when the victim, identified as 42-year-old Murad Ali was on his way back home from work.

In the CCTV footage of the area, it can be seen that a blue SUV hit Ali and fled the scene without stopping to check on him. Ali later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. Ali is reportedly survived by his wife and five children — three sons and two unmarried daughters.

Ali’s autopsy report revealed that he suffered a head injury, had fractured ribs and his lungs were punctured, leading to his death.

The vehicle belongs to an additional SP-rank officer from the Bareilly zone, a senior police officer in Amroha told Times of India.

Following Ali’s death, his family members and relatives created a ruckus on the Joya-Amroha road. To pacify the situation, top officials along with the force of three police stations reached the spot.

Police pacified the situation and assured the enraged family to file a case against the unknown person. The Amroha police registered a case against the unknown government vehicle based on the CCTV footage.

Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Langeh said, “On the evening of June 22, a speeding blue-coloured government vehicle ran over a man crossing the road."

“The brother of the dead said that the name of the youth who lost his life is Murad Ali. He is a resident of the village of Atrasi," he added.