WATCH | Biker Flips in the Air, Comes Crashing Down After Dramatic Accident on Pune-Nashik Highway

One person was killed, another seriously injured after a speeding car ran over bikers near Santwadi gate on Pune-Nashik highway on Wednesday. The CCTV footage of the accident showed the motorcycle-borne men riding on the wrong side, towards Pune, when the car hit them.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case against the car driver and are looking for him. The accident comes a day after a similar horrific incident took place on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane district.

The accident occurred when a truck collided with a ‘kaali-peeli‘ (black and yellow taxi) near Khadavli Fata. According to reports, the speeding trailer struck the car with force while it was attempting to cross the road.

The incident that took place at 8 am on Wednesday killed four people on the spot, while eight sustained injuries. Those with minor injuries were admitted to a local hospital in Padgha, while those with severe injuries were rushed to a private hospital.