Trends :Manipur Viral VideoRajasthan EarthquakeAhmedabad Road Accident Seema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » WATCH | Biker Flips in the Air, Comes Crashing Down After Dramatic Accident on Pune-Nashik Highway

WATCH | Biker Flips in the Air, Comes Crashing Down After Dramatic Accident on Pune-Nashik Highway

Pune-Nashik Highway Accident: The police have registered a case against the car driver, who killed one biker and seriously injured another

Advertisement

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 09:27 IST

Pune, India

The CCTV footage of the accident showed the motorcycle-borne men riding on the wrong side, towards Pune, when the car hit them.
The CCTV footage of the accident showed the motorcycle-borne men riding on the wrong side, towards Pune, when the car hit them.

One person was killed, another seriously injured after a speeding car ran over bikers near Santwadi gate on Pune-Nashik highway on Wednesday. The CCTV footage of the accident showed the motorcycle-borne men riding on the wrong side, towards Pune, when the car hit them.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/07/pune-nashik-accident.mp4

Advertisement

The police have registered a case against the car driver and are looking for him. The accident comes a day after a similar horrific incident took place on the Mumbai-Nashik highway in Thane district.

The accident occurred when a truck collided with a ‘kaali-peeli‘ (black and yellow taxi) near Khadavli Fata. According to reports, the speeding trailer struck the car with force while it was attempting to cross the road.

The incident that took place at 8 am on Wednesday killed four people on the spot, while eight sustained injuries. Those with minor injuries were admitted to a local hospital in Padgha, while those with severe injuries were rushed to a private hospital.

top videos
  • Oppenheimer Set For Release; All You Must Know About J Robert Oppenheimer, Father Of The Atomic Bomb

    • According to reports, the taxi was carrying passengers near the Khadavali fork on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. An investigation into the accident is underway.

    (details to follow)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sumedha KirtiSumedha Kirti is a Chief Sub Editor with over eight years of experience — both a...Read More

    first published: July 19, 2023, 09:02 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 09:27 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App