Watch: Telangana Woman Fights Off Knife-wielding Burglar In The Dead Of Night; Internet Is Shocked

A chilling incident has come out of Telangana where a woman exhibited exemplary courage by fighting off a burglar that came to rob her home. This incident took place in the town of Vemulawada in the Rajanna Sircilla district of the state. The entire incident has been recorded on CCTV, which the woman’s family had installed in the courtyard. On social media, the video was circulated and quickly gained popularity. In the footage, a woman is shown being accosted by a thief brandishing a knife, and she is seen making every effort to fend off the robber.

The woman, Pilli Srilatha, and the burglary occurred late at night. The woman, who is currently alone in the residence, is seen on the footage stepping out after hearing a disturbance. But as she goes outside to check, she sees a thief crouching behind the house’s wall. When the thief notices the woman, he attacks her with a knife, but the woman manages to fight back. A scuffle ensues and the woman manages to escape unharmed but not before the thief manages to snatch the gold chain. According to reports, it was a seven-gram gold chain.