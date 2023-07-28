WATCH | Traffic Movement Disrupted As Massive Landslide Hits Budhal Mahore Road in J&K's Reasi

A massive landslide triggered by incessant rainfall on Friday disrupted the traffic movement on the Budhal Mahore road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. A video that went viral on social media shows a large portion of land caving in, boulders rolling down a hill, and causing traffic snarls. A link road connecting Rajouri, Reasi, and Ramban districts was closed due to the landslide following heavy rainfall in the area.

The vehicles on the road were forced to take a different route due to the incident on the Budhal Mahore road. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has informed that no deaths or injuries were reported due to the incident.

An advisory has been issued asking people not to travel on the road till it is restored, officials said.

Such instances of landslides have been making headlines from the past few weeks owing to the harsh monsoon weather conditions. Frequent rainfall and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir have completely damaged road connectivity in various areas.

Earlier in the day, a woman was killed when her mud house collapsed due to heavy rains in Udhampur district, officials said, adding heavy rains lashed several districts of Jammu region resulting in a footbridge being washed away in a flash flood in Doda and the roof of another house collapsing in Poonch district.

Due to heavy rains, a mud house collapsed in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district, in which one woman was killed and three others escaped unhurt, they said. The body of the woman was recovered.

Heavy rains lashed Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, poonch, Reasi, Jammu and Rajouri districts triggered flash floods, they said.

In Doda, a footbridge was washed away in flash flood in Kaljugasar area of Gandoh, they said.

Similarly, a roof of a house collapsed in Mendhar with a narrow escape for three members, they said

Heavy traffic jam was witnessed on the Jammu-Pathankot highway and there was a long queue of vehicles at Lakhanpur, the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir.

Truck drivers said they were facing massive jams for the past few days after damage to the Taranah bridge and traffic was diverted to the link road of Hiranagar.

Flash floods caused severe damage to the bridge on the Taranah nallah prompting authorities to shut it last week.