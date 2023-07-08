WATCH | Traffic Movement Suspended on Jammu-Srinagar Highway As Part of Road Washes Away Due to Rains

Heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and washed away a huge chunk of a road leading to the Panthiyal tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, causing temporary suspension of the traffic movement on the route and the Mughal Road. Several landslides struck the national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Heavy to very heavy rain continued in many parts of Kashmir for the second day on Saturday. Some places witnessed record rainfall over a 24-hour period in the month of July.

A video of the damaged road leading to the Panthiyal tunnel has gone viral on social media.

Despite the incessant rains, traffic department continued the work to clear the road and repair the affected sections. News agency PTI quoted a traffic department official as saying, “People are advised not to travel on the highway till the restoration work is completed."

Mughal Road, an alternative link connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri with the Shopian district of south Kashmir, also witnessed several landslides near Rata Chambh in Poonch district.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread moderate to heavy rains with thundershowers under the influence of monsoon winds and western disturbances across Jammu and Kashmir till Sunday.

Water Level Rising Fast in Jhelum, Tributaries

Moreover, the water level in the Jhelum river and its tributaries has risen rapidly over a few hours due to heavy rainfall at many places in Kashmir, even as authorities have advised the people living near the embankments of water bodies to remain alert and avoid venturing near the water.

The water in some of the water bodies is flowing close to the flood-alert level at many places, officials said.

Those residing close to these tributaries or nallahs have been advised to remain alert and vigilant, the official said, adding, “People should avoid venturing near them."

The water level is expected to experience a rising trend until Sunday, he said.

Amarnath Pilgrims Stranded

Due to bad weather conditions, Amarnath pilgrims stranded at the twin base camps of Baltal and Pahalgam.

The yatra was suspended on Friday following widespread rain and landslides, particularly along the twin tracks — the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Nearly 50,000 pilgrims are put up at various base camps in Kashmir valley with almost 19,000 at Baltal base camp in the Ganderbal district.