Home » India » Watch: Woman In Udupi Offers Water, Food To Bison Spotted Near Her Home

A video is making rounds on the internet of a woman offering hospitality to a bison.

Curated By: News Desk

Local18

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 19:17 IST

Bengaluru, India

After a few frames, the wild animal looks towards the woman who is recording him.
Videos of human and animal interactions are often viral on the internet, some of them are sweet, hilarious or heart-warming. Usually, when a wild animal is seen on the outskirts of a village or enters a village, people tend to stay inside their homes to avoid being attacked by them. However, a video of a woman offering hospitality to a bison, which was spotted in front of her house in Udupi, Karnataka, is viral. The clip opens with a huge bison standing far behind a well.

The bison moves ahead a little on the steep lane. After a few frames, the wild animal looks towards the woman recording him. The women in the video can be heard offering the bison, grass and water. “I will arrange what you need. Stay here," she is heard telling the biso.

But the bison, instead of coming towards the woman, slowly walks towards the main road ignoring the woman’s offerings.

It is said that the incident happened in a village in the foothills of the Western Ghats. The woman in the video is not yet known. The bison are often spotted in the Hebri, Kollur and Siddhapur area of the state and often make headlines for entering households and plantations in search of food. Apart from this, incidents of damaged crops are also reported in the highlands areas of the state due to the wild animal.

    • Last month, an incident was reported that two elderly men were gored to death by a bison in Erumeli of Kottayam district, Kerala. The deceased were identified as Kanamala natives Purathel Chackochan Jacob and Plavanakkuzhy Thomas who were in their 60s.

    According to the report of The Times of India, Chackochan was reading the newspaper on his home’s veranda when the bison came from the nearby forest area and attacked him. Thomas was attacked while he engaged in tapping of rubber. Both were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

    About the Author

    News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

    first published: June 05, 2023, 19:17 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 19:17 IST
