WATCH | Young Girls Perform Bihu Dance Inside Northeast's First Vande Bharat Train to Celebrate Feat

In a video, which is now going viral on social media, young Assamese women can be seen performing Bihu, the folk dance of the state, to mark the feat as the first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 21:04 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The Vande Bharat Express train service will run six days a week. (File Photo: PTI)
As Assam got its first Vande Bharat Express train, locals celebrated the feat by attending the inauguration ceremony in large numbers. Some young women also performed the traditional Bihu dance on the train to mark its inaugural run.

In a video, which is now going viral on social media, young Assamese women can be seen performing Bihu, the folk dance of the state, to mark the feat as the first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

See the video!

People also gathered in large numbers at railway stations and crossings to catch a glimpse of the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express as the semi-high-speed train hurtled through the green fields of the northeast.

Schoolchildren waved the tricolour and people threw flowers to welcome the train at its five stoppages — Kamakhya, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar and New Coochbehar — between Guwahati in Assam and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

“This is a proud moment not only for Assam but the entire northeast. One of the most premium trains of the country is now operating in our region and it is a proud feeling," Majuni Begum, a college student, told PTI at the Kokrajhar station.

People, who came to witness Vadne Bharat’s inauguration, also clicked selfies with the train in the background, while during its brief stoppages, youngsters filmed the interiors with their mobile phones for short videos for their social media accounts.

Some college students also interacted with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

