'Watched YouTube Aarti Everyday For...': Two Americans Undertake This Year's Amarnath Yatra | Video

Calling it a “feeling impossible to describe," two American men among scores of Indian devotees have undertaken the holy Amarnath Yatra to a 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the Himalayas. Hiking on the pilgrimage tracks, the two US nationals said it was their “dream to come" to the holy place and now felt “grateful" to experience it.

“We have been watching the YouTube Aarti videos of this place almost every day for the last three years," one of them said in a video shared by Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board to news agency ANI.

“Swami Vivekananda came to Amarnath, he had a very important experience. I have known of this story for 40 years…It seemed impossible and was a dream to come here. But by Bholenath’s grace, everything came together and here we are…We can’t explain how we feel…"they added.

The annual pilgrimage, considered holy in the Hinduism, is located at a 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir amid Himalayas.

They also praised the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine board calling their work “flawless," and saying that the amount of programmes and pujas organised is “impressive."

“We hope that the kind of peace that prevails in this place, these mountains, and the holy cave also prevails everywhere else," they added.

The Amarnath Yatra is a pilgrimage on the twin tracks of the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Amarnath is considered to be one of the holiest shrines of Lord Shiva.

The Yatra takes places in the Shravan month of the Hindu calendar and this is the only time that the caves are accessible to general public. The yatra will last till August 31 this year.

