Water Cut in Parts of Mumbai Till March 29 | Check Affected Areas

Residents in areas including A ward (Churchgate, Colaba), B ward (Dongri, Sandhurst Road), E Ward (Byculla), F/South ward (Parel), and F/North ward (Antop Hill, Sion) will face problems due to water cut

Last Updated: March 28, 2023, 00:14 IST

Mumbai, India

A water supply pipeline has been damaged during construction on a box culvert by the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC). (File photo: News18)
Water supply in parts of Mumbai will remain affected till March 29 due to damage to a key pipeline.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) enforced a 15 per cent water cut for 48 hours starting March 27 (10 pm) night till March 29 (9 pm), in 11 municipal wards in the eastern suburbs as well as the island city of Mumbai, Indian Express reported.

According to civic body officials, a water supply pipeline has been damaged during construction on a box culvert by the Maharashtra State Roads Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Areas Affected Due to Water Cut

Residents in areas including A ward (Churchgate, Colaba), B ward (Dongri, Sandhurst Road), E Ward (Byculla), F/South ward (Parel), and F/North ward (Antop Hill, Sion) will face problems due to water cut.

In the eastern suburbs, the affected areas include T ward (Mulund), S ward (Bhandup, Nahur, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli), N ward (Vikhroli, Ghatkopar), L ward (Kurla) and M/East (Govandi, Shivaji Nagar).

first published: March 28, 2023, 00:11 IST
last updated: March 28, 2023, 00:14 IST
