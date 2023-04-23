Water, Lite to Neo: A Metro That Suits Your City | Modi Govt’s Train of Thought for Ease of Living

On April 25, PM Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation India’s first Water Metro.

Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi.

The Modi government has made a conscious choice to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach in providing infrastructure and connectivity. A prime example of this approach is seen in the expansion of metro connectivity in the country.

Metro Lite

It is a low-cost Mass Rapid Transit System with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability and environment friendliness as that of conventional metro system. It is a low-cost mobility solution for tier-2 cities and smaller cities with Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic up to 15,000. Metro Lite costs 40% of a conventional metro system. It is being planned in cities such as Jammu, Srinagar and Gorakhpur.

Metro Neo

It has rubber tyred electric coaches powered by overhead traction system running on a road slab with exclusive right of way, with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability and environment friendliness as that of conventional metro system. Metro Neo resembles an electric bus trolley and can cater to a ridership of up to 8,000 Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic. It does not require a standard gauge track. MetroNeo is being planned in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Regional Rapid Transit System

For the first time a Regional Rapid Transit System connecting two cities in NCR (Delhi-Meerut) is being introduced. It is envisaged as a transformational intervention set to revolutionize regional development.

