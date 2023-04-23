Trends :PM Modi KeralaUddhav ThackerayWrestler ProtestCovid NewsAmritpal Singh
Home » India » Water, Lite to Neo: A Metro That Suits Your City | Modi Govt’s Train of Thought for Ease of Living

Water, Lite to Neo: A Metro That Suits Your City | Modi Govt’s Train of Thought for Ease of Living

The Modi government has made a conscious choice to avoid a one-size fits all approach in providing infrastructure and connectivity

Advertisement

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 13:37 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation India’s first Water Metro on April 25. (News18)
PM Modi will dedicate to the nation India’s first Water Metro on April 25. (News18)

On April 25, PM Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation India’s first Water Metro.

Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of conventional metro system. It is very useful in cities like Kochi.

The Modi government has made a conscious choice to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach in providing infrastructure and connectivity. A prime example of this approach is seen in the expansion of metro connectivity in the country.

Water Metro is a unique urban mass transit system. (News18)

Advertisement

Metro Lite

It is a low-cost Mass Rapid Transit System with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability and environment friendliness as that of conventional metro system. It is a low-cost mobility solution for tier-2 cities and smaller cities with Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic up to 15,000. Metro Lite costs 40% of a conventional metro system. It is being planned in cities such as Jammu, Srinagar and Gorakhpur.

Advertisement

Water Metro is useful in cities like Kochi. (News18)

Metro Neo

It has rubber tyred electric coaches powered by overhead traction system running on a road slab with exclusive right of way, with the same experience and ease of travel in terms of comfort, convenience, safety, punctuality, reliability and environment friendliness as that of conventional metro system. Metro Neo resembles an electric bus trolley and can cater to a ridership of up to 8,000 Peak Hour Peak Direction Traffic. It does not require a standard gauge track. MetroNeo is being planned in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The govt is avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach for infra. (News18)

Regional Rapid Transit System

For the first time a Regional Rapid Transit System connecting two cities in NCR (Delhi-Meerut) is being introduced. It is envisaged as a transformational intervention set to revolutionize regional development.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: April 23, 2023, 13:30 IST
last updated: April 23, 2023, 13:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Takes Internet By Storm With Hot Photos In Neon Green Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Looks Smoking Hot In New Photoshoot, The Diva Flaunts Her Toned Abs In The Sexy Pictures