Water Supply to Remain Affected in These Parts of Delhi Today | Check Details

The board said the water supply will not be available on March 13 evening and will be available at low pressure in the morning of March 14. People have been advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 23:54 IST

New Delhi, India

People have been advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. (PTI file)
Water supply in parts of southeast, south and New Delhi districts in the national capital will remain affected on Monday.

Water Jal Board said the maintenance work in the south Delhi main pump sets of the water pump house at Sonia Vihar Waste Treatment Plant (WTP) and leakage repairing work in Okhla main near Sarai Kale Khan will be taken up on Monday.

Affected Areas

Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji, Kalkaji Extension, Govindpuri, GB Pant polytechnic, Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak Pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, GK North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali Enclave, Sri Niwaspuri, GK South, Chhatarpur, part of NDMC and their adjoining areas.

first published: March 12, 2023, 21:58 IST
last updated: March 12, 2023, 23:54 IST
