Water Warrior: One Man's Inspiring Journey To Provide Water To Underprivileged Communities

Due to the water scarcity in parts of Karnataka, people are facing problems, especially in the regions of Uttara Kannada District. Despite being surrounded by forests, people in the villages are still having trouble getting drinking water for cooking. There is a saying that not all heroes wear a cape. Recently, a local social activist Raju Mastihalla came to help the villagers during the tough times.

Raju travels around the villages in the district to distribute water which he carried in a huge water tank. The social activist is doing noble work without the help and fund provided by the local administration. He is securing the water from his home’s well and supplying the water to several villagers in places including Kabbargi, Yadatore, Katagla, Anegundi, Hebbal and Hegde villages to name a few.

Raju has been supplying water to people at his own expense and it has been over 20 days. The 35-year-old owns a farmland and poultry farm which is his only source of income. He has been providing around 4,000 litres of water on a daily basis to poor farmers who don’t have wells or boreholes and are deeply dependent on-stream water.