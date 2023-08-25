Wayanad Tragedy: 9 Dead, 3 Injured As Jeep Falls Into Gorge; Kerala CM, Rahul Gandhi Express Grief

As many as nine people were killed when a jeep in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in the Wayanad district of Kerala on Friday, police said. According to police, the jeep was carrying 12 people when the accident happened at around 3.30 PM on the Valad-Mananthavady road.

The victims were rushed to a hospital at Mananthavady but nine of them lost their lives during treatment. “The condition of at least two people is serious," a senior police official was quoted by PTI as saying.

A local resident told reporters that the jeep was returning to Makkimala with women working in a private tea estate when the accident took place.

Kerala CM Reacts to Wayanad Tragedy

“Condolences on the tragedy that left a nation in tears. There are reports that the condition of three people in the jeep is critical. Minister A. K Saseendran will coordinate the emergency matters including the treatment of the injured and take necessary immediate steps," a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the “tragic jeep accident" and expressed condolences.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic jeep accident that took the lives of many tea plantation workers in Mananthavady, Wayanad. Have spoken to the district authorities, urging a swift response. My thoughts are with the grieving families. Wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the Congress leader wrote on X.