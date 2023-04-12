WB Governor Plans To Open Raj Bhawan To All On Bengali New Year, Make it 'Jan Raj Bhawan'

On the occasion of Poila Baisakh, which marks the Bengali New Year’s Day, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is planning to open the gates of Raj Bhawan to the common people. The historic programme launched by the Governor is being called ‘Jana Raj Bhavan’.

Speaking about the Jana Raj Bhawan programme, the Governor said, “Raj Bhawan is a place for the common man. That’s why on Bengali New Year it will be open for all. NCC cadets will be there, they will do a peace march. Peace and harmony is something that will be there."

A ’Unity Run’ will also be flagged off from Raj Bhavan to foster peace and harmony in the society, Bose added.

Advertisement

Governor’s ‘Jan Connect’

Last week, when clashes took place in Howrah and Rishra, Governor Bose was seen visiting the violence-affected area. He was also active on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Bose gha also asked Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) of all State-run universities to submit weekly reports to Raj Bhavan. His move sparked a controversy, but he didn’t back down. On Monday, he visited Calcutta University twice, where he met students and teachers.

Political experts believe that Bose’s actions prove that he will stick to his point of getting involved in University work.

Going to riot-affected areas, opening Raj Bhawan to the public, meeting common people and assuring them that the executive head of the state is with them, is something which make Bengal Governor different.

Guv Meets Chief Secretary

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Chief Secretary visited Governor and they had over an hour-long meeting. The meeting sparked curiosity in the political corridors about whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government has submitted any report to Governor.

However, after the meeting, the Governor made an official announcement regarding the ‘Jan Raj Bhawan’ programme.

When asked whether Chief Secretary has given him any report, Bose said, “With or without walk peace will be there."

Poila Baisakh

Advertisement

This will be the first time that Bose plans to celebrate the Bengali New Year and sources said, he will invite Chief Minister Banerjee to the occasion.

Speaking on the ‘Jan Raj Bhawan’ programme, Trinamool Congress General Secretary, Kunal Ghosh said, “He can go anywhere he wants, if he wants Raj Bhawan open to people, let him do it. He is Anada Bose let him stay in Anand (happiness)."

The relationship between West Bengal Governor and State Government has not been good till Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the Governor of the state.

As far as Anand Bose is concerned, sources said the TMC government has understood that he is not going to be a silent person.

Advertisement

Till now both sides are trying to maintain a distance and criticise each other from afar, but how long that will go, is to be seen.

Read all the Latest India News here