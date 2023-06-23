Trends :PM Modi in EgyptDelhi RainManipur ViolenceMumbai RainsPM Modi US Visit
Home » India » We Are Going to Defeat BJP Together: Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Opposition Meeting

We Are Going to Defeat BJP Together: Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Opposition Meeting

Accusing the BJP of working to "divide India and spread hate and violence", he asserted that a fight of ideologies is going on in India

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 14:30 IST

Patna, India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI/File)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI/File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said all Opposition parties are going to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general elections unitedly.

Accusing the BJP of working to “divide India and spread hate and violence", he asserted that a fight of ideologies is going on in India.

On one hand, there is the Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo’ ideology and on the other the BJP and RSS’ ‘Bharat Todo’ ideology, Gandhi said.

“You know that hate cannot be countered with hate. It can be defeated only with love. The Congress is working for uniting the country and spreading love," he said.

Advertisement

“That is why we have come to Bihar because the DNA of the Congress is in Bihar," Gandhi said.

top videos
  • Shiv Thakare & Abdu Rozik On Their Friendship, Rift With MC Stan & Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Says Sid Is Her 'Everything' | Ranbir, Alia Pose With Fans | Fukrey Gang At Kandahar Screening

    • “All Opposition parties have come here and together we are going to defeat the BJP," the former Congress chief said, adding, “In Karnataka, the BJP leaders gave speeches and went everywhere but the result is there for you to see."

    “As soon as the Congress stood united, the BJP disappeared in Karnataka. I am saying it from this stage that the BJP will be nowhere in Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and the Congress will win," Gandhi claimed.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: June 23, 2023, 14:30 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 14:30 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App