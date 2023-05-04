'If This is How Wrestlers Will Be Treated...': Vinesh, Bajrang Say Ready to Return Our Medals & Awards

After a scuffle with Delhi Police personnel last night, protesting wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia on Thursday offered to return their medals and awards to the government.

Two wrestlers, Rahul Yadav and Dushyant Phogat, were injured in the scuffle after a scuffle broke out at Jantar Mantar between the protesting wrestlers when they were bringing in folding beds for their night stay and the on-duty police personnel who allegedly began enquiring about that.

Vinesh and Bajrang Punia said these honours are of no use if they are being subjected to such humiliation.

The wrestlers have been sitting on a protest in the national capital since April 23, demanding the arrest of WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven wrestlers including a minor.

“If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? Rather we will live a normal life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian Government," Bajrang, an Olympic bronze medallist, told reporters on Thursday morning.

“When police is pushing us, abusing us, misbehaving then they don’t see that we are Padma Shri awardee, and not only me, there is Sakshi (Malik) also," he said referring to the Rio Olympics bronze medallist.

“They are misbehaving with us. Women and daughters are sitting on the streets, begging for kindness but no one is bothered about getting justice."

There was heavy security at the Jantar Mantar site following last night’s ruckus between the wrestlers and few Delhi police personnel, leading to injuries to two protesters.

“Take it (medals) all away. We have been humiliated so much. We are fighting for our respect but we are being crushing under their feet. Does all men have the right to abuse women?," said Vinesh, who is Khel Ratna awardee.

“We will return all our medals, even give our life but at least get us justice."

Delhi Police Barricades Border Entries to Stop Wrestlers’ Supporters from Coming to Jantar Mantar

The heads of the 15 police districts in the national capital have been instructed to be on alert in their jurisdictions, especially in the border areas, in the aftermath of a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The direction was given to the DCPs of all the districts after police received inputs that a large number of people could be heading to Jantar Mantar.

“Directions have been issued to all the DCPs to be on alert in their districts, especially in the border areas. They have also been asked to take special care and keep watch on roads which go towards Central Delhi," the officer said.

Barricades have been put up at several locations across Delhi as part of precautionary measures to ensure no untoward incident takes place, he said.

Congress Slams Govt After Protesting Wrestlers Allege Manhandling by Cops

Congress hit out at the BJP-run central government over the scuffle and called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show “sensitivity" by visiting the grapplers at their protest site.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the manhandling of female wrestlers. “Such behaviour with the players of the country is shameful," he said.

“‘Beti Bachao’ is just hypocrisy. In fact, the BJP has never shied away from committing atrocities on the daughters of the country," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, while sharing a video of the players in which they are seen accusing the police of beating them up.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tagged a video of wrestlers breaking down and said it was sad to see the tears of female sportspersons who brought laurels for the country with hard work and dedication.

“They should be heard and justice be given," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress’ media department head Pawan Khera in a tweet said, “Mr Prime Minister, it will take you just 15 min to go visit these wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Show some sensitivity." “Please don’t let the world say that Indian govt has betrayed India’s daughters," he said.

