‘We Could Hear Gunshots’: Telangana Brings Back 72 Students, Civilians Stranded Due to Manipur Violence

Telangana brought back 72 students and civilians stuck in the violence in Manipur on Monday. Students, who were evacuated on an IndiGo flight late on Monday, said the tense situation started affecting them mentally and many suffered panic attacks.

“We could hear gunshots at night," said Spoorthi, who is a student of mechanical engineering at NIT Manipur located in Langol, which was also affected by violence.

The student thanked BRS MLC K Kavitha who swung into action after hearing the plight of the students. “All Telugu students, including those from Andhra Pradesh, were brought back free of cost on an Indigo flight," she said.

Spoorthi told News18 that the situation started becoming tense after May 3. “Initially, we thought that it was just a tiff between two villages and it would die down. However, villages were burnt down and that’s when we started worrying," she said, adding that ample security was provided on campus.

“There were CRPF troops on campus and we had all basic necessities, but when the riots went on unabated, we had to think of returning home," she said.

The stranded students were brought back on a direct flight from Imphal to Hyderabad. Another 34 reached the city via Kolkata. Chief secretary Shanti Kumari and DGP Anjani Kumar formed a special working group with a round-the-clock control room in the DGP office.

Students from NIT, IIIT, JIMS, Manipur Agriculture University were on the flights. The passengers also included a one-month-old baby and the parents, who hail from Bhainsa town of Nirmal district.

The flight carrying 72 students reached Shamshabad airport from Imphal on Monday night. The rest 130 students reached Hyderabad last night and earlier in the morning. More students will arrive at Hyderabad on different flights coming via Raipur, Patna and Bhubaneswar.​

