We Did Not Ask for Exemption from Trials, Just Asked for Time to Prepare: Wrestlers

We Did Not Ask for Exemption from Trials, Just Asked for Time to Prepare: Wrestlers

London Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Friday questioned if these grapplers were agitating to get such favours and exhorted the junior wrestlers, their coaches and parents to raise voice against this injustice

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: June 25, 2023, 00:08 IST

New Delhi, India

The FIR will be cancelled once the Delhi Police gets nod from the government.(File photo/PTI)

Facing opposition from fellow wrestlers for receiving exemption from Asian Games trials, the protesting wrestlers on Saturday denied demanding such a favour from IOA and said they will quit wrestling if it is proved.

London Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt on Friday questioned if these grapplers were agitating to get such favours and exhorted the junior wrestlers, their coaches and parents to raise voice against this injustice.

“We did not ask for exemption from trials, just asked for time to prepare," said Sakshi after going live on social media.

“If you had problems with one-bout trial, you should have gone to the sports minister. But you chose to spread poison through social media," Bajrang said.

“We are ready to quit wrestling if it is proved that we asked for exemption. We never wrote any letter for exemption."

It was first reported by PTI on Thursday that six protesting wrestlers — the trio, Bajrang’s wife Sangeeta Phogat, Sakshi’s husband Satywart Kadian and Jitender Kinha — will have to win just one bout against the winner of stage-one trials to be on the Indian team for the Asian Games and World Championships.

The wrestlers also vowed to continue their fight.

    • “We will continue our fight till Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is punished, we are waiting for chargesheet," Vinesh said.

    Sakshi, Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat have been demanding arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 25, 2023, 00:08 IST
    last updated: June 25, 2023, 00:08 IST
