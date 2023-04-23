'We Will Fight': Amritpal Singh's Parents On Son's Arrest - WATCH

Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh’s mother on Sunday said she is proud of her son, who surrendered after he was surrounded by Punjab Police last night. The fugitive has been on run for weeks.

Talking to ANI, Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, said, “We saw the news and came to know that he has surrendered. I felt proud that he surrendered like a warrior. We will fight a legal battle and we will also go and meet him at the earliest.’’

On the other hand, Amritpal Singh’s father said that he and his family were being harassed because of his son and thus, his surrender will make things easier for the family. He also said that the family will pursue legal ways to get justice for the son.

"Through TV we came to know that he surrendered before the Police. We too wanted the same because people were being harassed due to him. We will fight the case, the entire community should fight it, he was working to save people from the drug menace; an offer has been made to us for it,’’ Singh’s father Tarsem Singh told ANI.

Pro-Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, who was absconding for weeks after Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown against him and his outfit, was arrested in Punjab’s Moga district on Sunday.

Earlier, he escaped the police dragnet twice — first on March 18 in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and then again on March 28 in Hoshiarpur when he returned to Punjab along with his key associate Papalpreet Singh.

In February, his followers stormed the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate.

He will be shifted to a prison in the Upper Assam town from Punjab. Police Inspector General Sukhchain Singh Gill said Amritpal Singh will be taken to Dibrugarh under the National Security Act (NSA).

