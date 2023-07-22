Rain News: Mumbai Reels Under Heavy Showers; Flood Situation in Guj as Cars, Cattle Get Washed Away in Junagadh

Rain News Updates: Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls. IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for tomorrow. Schools in Palghar and Thane have been declared shut for Saturday. Due to low visibility caused by incessant rain, people in Mulund, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan are advised to leave home after checking weather conditions.

Amidst heavy rainfall, Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and Doda’s Chirala in Jammu & Kashmir are facing flood-like situations.