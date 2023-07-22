Rain News: Mumbai Reels Under Heavy Showers; Flood Situation in Guj as Cars, Cattle Get Washed Away in Junagadh

Curated By: Pragati Pal
Rain News Updates: Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Saturday causing waterlogging and traffic snarls. IMD has issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for tomorrow. Schools in Palghar and Thane have been declared shut for Saturday. Due to low visibility caused by incessant rain, people in Mulund, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan are advised to leave home after checking weather conditions.
Amidst heavy rainfall, Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and Doda’s Chirala in Jammu & Kashmir are facing flood-like situations.
The administration in Maharashtra’s Raigad district has imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Irshalwadi. The district administration has issued an order banning the entry of trekkers, visitors, and other villagers at the location of the landslide in response to a rise in distress tourism, which has caused disruptions in relief work.
According to the weather department in Chandigarh, Haryana’s Ambala received 13 mm of rainfall on Saturday, while Narnaul received 6 mm, Karnal 46 mm, Panchkula 19 mm, and Yamunanagar 18.5 mm. In Punjab, Amritsar recorded the highest rainfall with 85 mm, followed by 74 mm in Ferozepur, 54.5 mm in Jalandhar, 45.5 mm in Moga, 41.5 mm in Faridkot, 8 mm in SBS Nagar, and 4 mm in Mohali. The Union Territory of Chandigarh, the shared capital of Punjab and Haryana, received 5 mm of rainfall, as per the MeT department’s report.
All 110 people stuck at Mahagaon and Anandnagar areas in Yavatmal district due to heavy rainfall have been rescued to safety, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. In a tweet he said that according to information received from the Yavatmal district administration, all the 110 citizens trapped in Anandnagar Tanda in Mahagaon taluka have been evacuated and shifted to a safe place. The team completed the mission with the help of boats under the supervision of the Indian Air Force and SDRF. Congratulations to the entire team, he said.
Severe waterlogging is reported in parts of Amritsar, Punjab, following heavy rainfall. Heavy rain and a cloudburst have triggered flash floods in the Chirala range of Doda district. The district administration has visited the flood-affected area. Visuals have been provided by Vishesh Mahajan (Deputy Commissioner, Doda).
Due to continuous heavy rainfall, Yavatmal’s village is facing a flood-like situation, leaving 97 people trapped in the inundated area. In response to the emergency, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team and the Indian Air Force have been deployed to conduct rescue operations and evacuate the stranded individuals. The situation remains critical, and efforts are underway to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the ongoing floods.
A video on the official twitter handle of PTI shows heavy rainfall leading to floods in areas of Amreli, Gujarat.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police officials assisted the civilians who were affected after a flash flood happened due to which a ‘flurry of water and rubble including boulders’ hit the Lamdon and Skampari areas in Leh.
The Deputy Director of IMD for Himachal said that many areas of the state have received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.
As per an ANI report, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, for tomorrow in the Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts of Maharashtra.
Heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district have disrupted the lives of the residents and have left many stranded. The houses and roads in the town has been flooded and two Indian Airforce helicopters were roped in to rescue 45 people who were stranded amidst the heavy rains and floods. (PTI)
As per a PTI report, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, has urged the Centre to release the pending disaster funds of over Rs 315 crores, in order to take care of the needs of the people who have been severely affected by the floods in the state.
Sukhu has also alleged that the disaster compensation amount for the state has been withheld by the Centre for the past few years.
Due to heavy rainfall, massive floods have hit the Doda district of Jammu.
“People trapped in the flood in Yavatmal’s Mahagaon will be rescued by Air Force helicopter, rescue will start after the weather improves. Two people died after the walls of their house collapsed in Yavatmal district. Rescue operation is underway by SDRF in five different places," said Yavatmal Collector, Amol Yedge on Saturday.
The water level in the Hathnikund barrage on Saturday saw a rapid rise amidst rains lashing several parts of Punjab and Haryana in the past 24 hours, officials said. The water flow rate in the Hathnikund barrage Yamunanagar district rose from 87,177 cusecs at 8:00 am on Saturday to 2,40,832 cusecs at 12:00 pm, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said people living in landslide-prone areas in Maharashtra should be moved to safer locations. Thackeray’s statement comes as 25 people lost their lives in the landslide at Irsahlwadi in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.
Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Navsari in Gujarat due to heavy rainfall.
Several houses in Himachal Pradesh’s Rampur collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the region. Some houses also developed cracks.
The water released from the HathaniKund dam in Haryana has exponentially increased in the last four hours. At 1 PM, the discharge was 2,41,518 Cusecs.
The water level in Yamuna River in Delhi has crossed the ‘danger’ mark yet again. The water level at Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 205.48 meters at 10:00 pm on Friday, which is slightly higher than the danger mark of 205.33 meters.
The warer level of Chenab river in Jammu increased on Saturday due to heavy rainfall in the region.
According to a PTI report, shortly after a fresh batch of over 3,000 Amarnath pilgrims left a base camp in Jammu for Kashmir on Saturday, their convoy was stopped in Ramban as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed following heavy rains and landslides.
Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing an Orange alert in the city for today.
“Heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs with possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places," Mumbai’s Civi body tweeted.
Water level in Yamuna River in Delhi has crossed the ‘danger’ mark yet again. The water level at Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 205.48 meters at 10:00 pm on Friday, which is slightly higher than the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The water released from the HathaniKund dam in Haryana has exponentially increased in the last two hours.
Heavy rainfall triggered a flood-like situation in Rajasthan’s Phulera.
Heavy rains since midnight caused low visibility in the entire Northern belt of the Mumbai region. Severe waterlogging was reported in many areas this morning. People in Mulund, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan are advised to leave home after checking weather conditions.
According to the weather department, there is a possibility of light rain in Delhi today with the maximum temperature settling around 38 degrees.
Cloudburst in Kargil, Ladakh has caused a flood-like situation in several parts of the city.
According to weather forecast, moderate rain is likely in Gujarat’s Vadodara accompanied by thunderstorms on Saturday.
The Yamunotri national highway was blocked at various places including Chhatanga on Saturday due to falling debris near Gangnani in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, officials said. Many commuters, including tourists and locals, were stranded on the road.
Badrinath National Highway near Chamoli district in Uttarakhand was also blocked in three places due to falling debris amid incessant rain.
Mumbai is likely to receive more rainfall in the next two days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing an Orange alert in the city for today. An orange alert has been issued for Thane and Raigad while a red alert has been issued for Palghar and Pune. IMD has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the hilly areas of Pune district, Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra on Saturday.
The IMD also has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri and Nainital in the next 24 hours.