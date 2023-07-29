Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Likely To Continue in Himachal, T'gana, Delhi; Schools Closed In Parts of Maha

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 20:38 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather LIVE Updates: Several states across India have been witnessing heavy rains, leading to flood-like situations. Severe waterlogging was reported in parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, following heavy showers in the state. The MeT Department has sounded a yellow alert for Maharashtra’s Mumbai and Vidarbha regions for the next four days, while other regions including Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Pune are on orange alert. More rains have also been forecasted in Delhi on Saturday, where the Yamuna River again crossed the danger mark after heavy downpours for the past few days.
According to the data shared by the city’s municipal body, the water stock in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai stood at 71.84% of their total capacity on Saturday morning. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai in the past few days.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said farmers need not be worried about inadequate rain in the state. The chief minister chaired a high level meeting to review the efforts being made in various districts in the light of inadequate rainfall, and issued necessary instructions to officials. READ MORE
A 45-year-old woman sustained injuries after a one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Saturday. Subsequently, authorities vacated a few rooms in its vicinity, an official said. The structure on 90 Feet Road collapsed around 8.15 am, the fire official said. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai in the past few days.
Relief and rescue operations picked up pace in the flood-affected areas of Telangana on Saturday after monsoon rains subsided. However, the death toll in rain-related incidents rose to 16 in the state. The state government has set up relief camps in rain-affected areas.
Despite the rainfall subsiding, waterlogging continued in parts of Warangal.
According to data shared by the local Indian Meteorological Centre, 40 of total 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have received deficient rainfall in this monsoon season so far. The majority of these districts fall in the East UP region. Besides the 40 districts, 18 recorded normal rainfall while the remaining 17 received excess rain in the same time period.
Incessant rainfall since Friday night caused severe waterlogging in many areas of Jaipur on Saturday. Many low-lying areas around Sikar Road and Jal Mahal were reported to be submerged.
People also faced problems due to waterlogging in many other low-lying areas and roads including Tonk Road, SMS Hospital premises, B2 Bypass, Jawahar Nagar and Vidyadhar Nagar.
A flood-like situation was reported in parts of Mujgahan on the outskirts of Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur due to heavy rainfall.
The Yamuna river in Delhi continues to flow above the danger level with the water level recorded at 205.34 m at 10 a.m on Saturday, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC).
One of the reasons for the rise is being attributed to Friday night’s heavy rainfall, the CWC said.
In view of the flood-like situation, most of the people of nearby areas of the Yamuna continue to live in relief camps. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and East Rajasthan are likely to experience light to moderate to widespread rainfall.
Rain lashed over parts of Haryana’s Gururam on Saturday afternoon.
The good: respite from scorching heat. The bad: higher chances of floods. The ugly: rising cases of snakebites. That’s monsoon’s scorecard so far in more than 36 districts of Uttar Pradesh where venomous snakes are found in abundance.
From April 2022 to March 2023, the state recorded 497 deaths due to snakebites, down from 1,000 deaths recorded in 2021-22. This year, the Yogi Adityanath government had ordered elaborate arrangements to deal with the menace, but snake rescuers say a lot more needs to be done to minimise the threat to human life. READ MORE
Amid heavy rain, the Jaipur Rural Police have urged the public to take the Dausa Expressway to travel between the Rajasthan state capital to Delhi.
The incessant downpours and flyover constructions have led to massive jams in Kotputli and Shahpura on the National Highway-48, which connects Jaipur and Delhi.
According to Jaipur Rural SP Rajeev Pachar, there has been jams spanning to around 10 km on both sides of the highway.
The tussle between the AAP government in Delhi and its bureaucrats resurfaced on Saturday with Revenue Minister Atishi “pulling up" chief secretary Naresh Kumar over the disbursal of flood relief amount, according to a Delhi government statement.
The minister directed the Chief Secretary to ensure all officers are deployed on Saturday and Sunday to process the ex gratia sum promised to the flood-affected people so that the money can be transferred to their bank accounts on Monday.
Atishi in a note to Kumar said she was “shocked" when she, during a revenue department meeting convened over the disbursal of relief amount, found that only 197 out of 4,716 affected families staying in relief camps had received Rs 10,000 of the ex gratia relief sanctioned by the Delhi government.
The weather department issued a yellow alert on Saturday for Delhi, predicting light to moderate rain and a generally cloudy sky.
According to the MeT department, the ‘yellow’ warning entails ‘watch and stay updated.’ The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.
In the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the city witnessed 15 mm rainfall. The Yamuna River was still above the danger mark, flowing at 205.36 metres at 10 am.
Due to continuous downpours in the rivers of Bhandara in East Vidarbha, all 33 floodgates of the Gosekhurd dam in Bhandara have been opened by half a meter.
Three thousand 749.85 cusecs of water is being discharged from these gates. It will affect the adjoining districts of Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. District administration issued an alert for villagers along the riverside.
The Congress party on Friday took out a rally and tried to lay siege to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) head office, demanding compensation for the people affected by heavy rains.
Leaders and workers of the opposition party took out a rally from Gun Park near the Assembly building to GHMC. Police detained the protestors when they climbed the gate and barged into GHMC premises.
Senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao and some other leader staged a sit-in in front of the chamber of GHMC Commissioner. They alleged that Commissioner Ronald Rose refused to accept their representation.
Former external affairs minister and Member of Parliament from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking relief for people badly affected in Punjab.
In her letter, she wrote: “As you are aware, the incessant floods have devastated 19 districts in Punjab, including my constituency, Patiala, which has been the worst affected. Around 500 villages have marooned and 1.25 lakh acres of farmlands are still under deep waters. Patiala city, many towns, and a large number of ‘bastis’ (villages) in the constituency have been badly hit."
Describing the damage to the crops, she further wrote, the Kharif crop is totally destroyed, over three feet sand and silt brought in by the Ghaggar river is deposited all over the fields, leaving little chance for re-sowing of paddy and other crops, for it is not immediately possible to reclaim the lands.
Vehicular traffic between Hyderabad and Vijayawada came to a halt on Friday due to flooding of the highway. Flood waters from Munneru river flooded the National Highway 65 at Itavaram near Nandigama in NTR district.
Vehicles heading for Vijayawada from Hyderabad were being diverted at Kodad in Telangana on Friday. Officials said the traffic was being routed through Huzurnagar and Miryalguda.
The highway was also flooded at the Keesara tollgate in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.
At least eight people were swept away in the flood waters in Telangana.
In Himachal Pradesh, 184 persons have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since June 24 when the monsoon hit the state. READ MORE
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked the Collectors of Alluri Sitharamaraju, Eluru, Ambedkar Konaseema, East, and West Godavari districts to be vigilant in view of the rising flood levels of Godavari river.
Reviewing the flood situation due to incessant rains and the relief and rescue measures in vulnerable areas with District Collectors through a video conference here, he said that the flood level at Bhadrachalam (in Telangana) is expected to rise to 53.81 feet from the present 49.60 feet.
As a result, the inflow and outflow at Dowleswaram Barrage will go up to 16 lakh cusecs from the present 13 lakh cusecs. He told them to extend relief and rehabilitation services to the victims in flood-affected areas with humanitarian touch, not minding the expenditure involved.
Thunderstorms with lightning and heavy rainfall are likely to occur in districts of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region over the next four days, while residents of several villages have been warned of the possibility of flooding due to water discharge from dams in the vicinity, officials said on Friday.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Nagpur has issued ‘yellow’ alert for the next four days for Nagpur, Wardha, Buldhana, Gondia, for three days for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Amravati and for two days for Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola and Washim.
The Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur has forecast thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall in various districts of Vidarbha, an official said.
Forty-three people were killed while 1,319 are living in 159 relief camps after a recent spell of heavy rain paralysed daily life and flooded vast tracts of residential and agricultural land in Punjab, officials said.
The state government machinery has been working round the clock in the affected areas. The situation has improved in most areas but some places remain inundated, according to an official statement.
The revenue department said 1,473 villages have been affected by the floods. Among these, 458 villages are in Patiala, the hardest-hit district, 268 in Mohali and 364 in Rupnagar.
Heavy rains in Nanded in Maharashtra on Thursday resulted in flood-like situation in some parts, leading to the death of two persons and the shifting of 60-70 families to safety, officials said.
All seven circles of Nanded received heavy rain during the day, leading to water entering homes in some villages, they said.
An official said one Ashok Poshetti drowned in Bellori Nala in Kinwat when he tried to cross a flooded bridge, while one Pradip Boyale died in a rain-related incident in Rajura Budruk.
A 50-year-old man found stranded on a tree in the swollen Warna river on the border of Kolhapur and Sangli districts in western Maharashtra, was rescued on Friday morning, more than 12 hours after he fell into the water body, an official said.
The personnel of the Kolhapur Disaster Response Force (KDRF) rescued the man, he said.
Kolhapur district has been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days, due to which the level of water in several rivers, including the Panchganga and the Warna, has gone up.
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari is likely to visit the flood-affected areas of Kullu and Manali on August 1, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said here on Friday.
A large number of roads of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) and bridges have been damaged in the recent flooding in the state. Officials estimated the damage to road infrastructure at Rs 1,800-2,000 crore.
Singh said directions have been issued for quick repair of roads and bridges.
In Maharashtra amid rainfall warnings, a holiday has been declared for all the primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in the Thane district. All schools and colleges have also been shut in Palghar.