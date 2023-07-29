Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Likely To Continue in Himachal, T'gana, Delhi; Schools Closed In Parts of Maha

Get the latest weather updates for Delhi, Mumbai, Telangana, Rajasthan, Himachal, and Yamuna flood alerts on News18.

In Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Office has warned of heavy rain in the state till Saturday, which may lead to landslides, flash floods, mudslides, and increased flow of water in the rivers and drains. It also cautioned of moderate to high risk of flash floods in Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts and predicted a wet spell in the state till August 3. The National Highway-5 connecting Shimla and Kinnaur district was again closed due to landslides in the Broni drain and Khaneri on Friday. As many as 468 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh, while 552 transformers are damaged and water supply has been affected in 204 places.

In Telangana, eight persons were swept away in the flood waters of a rivulet in the Mulugu district following heavy rains, and their bodies were recovered on Friday, even as relief operations continued at several places in the state. Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar said that with the help of respective district administrations, around 19,000 people have been shifted to safer places in many districts, according to an official release. In a press release, the IMD’s Met Centre forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places over Telangana on July 29. Telangana has been receiving heavy rains for the past several days, resulting in the inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links.

Heavy rains also battered several places in Rajasthan for the past 24 hours, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in several cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur on Friday. According to the Meteorological Department, Light to moderate rains with thundershowers occurred at many places in the state in the past 24 hours.

In Maharashtra amid rainfall warnings, a holiday has been declared for all the primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in the Thane district. All schools and colleges have also been shut in Palghar.