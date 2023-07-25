Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Several States, Educational Institutes Closed In Telangana For 2 Days

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 00:02 IST
New Delhi, India
Weather Updates: In the northern region of India, the streak of unpredictable weather persists as light to moderate rains drenched areas of Delhi, Noida, and other cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the early hours of Tuesday. Meanwhile, the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has put seven states on high alert, issuing red and orange alerts across the country. On Tuesday, IMD issued a ‘red’ alert in Raigad, Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri districts for July 26. An ‘Orange’ alert was also issued in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane.
In view of the incessant heavy rains in the state, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday (July 26 & 27) for all educational institutions in the state. Immediate orders are to be issued in this regard.
A cloudburst in Gadsa valley of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Tuesday damaged some houses and agricultural land in the area besides snapping the power supply, officials said.
Two bridges and some cattle are feared to have been washed away and the Bhuntar-Gadsa road has been damaged at several points.
The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on July 26 due to incessant rains.
The Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the district on July 26 due to incessant rains.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a ‘red’ alert in Raigad, Pune, Satara and Ratnagiri districts for July 26. An ‘Orange’ alert was also issued in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane.
A portion of a road caved in near IT Park in Goregaon East on Monday bringing traffic on that route to a halt as heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai.
Rainfall activity is likely to increase over parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh under the influence of a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal which is expected to concentrate into a depression, the Meteorological department said on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall is likely over parts of north and coastal Andhra in the next five days.
The flood-like situation was reported in parts of Telangana’s Nizamabad following heavy rainfall in the region. Visuals from the spot.
The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi followed a downward trend on Tuesday though it was still above the danger level of 205.33 metres. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 205.4 metres at 12 noon. The river’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.
It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The railways had on Sunday night suspended the movement of trains on the ORB due to the increase in the water level.
According to IMD Senior Scientist RK Jenamani, Nizamabad in Telangana experienced the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours, recording 400 mm of rainfall. The red alert covers Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, South Konkan, and Central Maharashtra for the next two days.
Several parts of Telangana saw waterlogging and disruption of road connectivity following the downpour on July 24. Normal life was affected in Saidabad and other localities in Hyderabad. Many regions of the state continued to receive torrential rains. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Sardar Mahal zonal office in Malakpet circle received highest rainfall of 7.8 cms, GHMC sources said.
Around 2 am on Tuesday, a landslide occurred at Ram Baugh Cooperative Housing Society in Mumbai’s Andheri East. The soil and stones from the hilly area located behind the building tumbled down onto the ground-plus seven-storey structure.
Five people have lost their lives due to rain related tragedies in different regions of Karnataka as heavy rain threw life out of gear and flood water inundated the residential areas of Kushalnagar and Belagavi cities.
More than 10 districts of the state have been affected by the heavy rain.
Mallappa Sharanappa Karepanor (25) was washed away while crossing a stream. He was a resident of Dhannura (R) village in Basavakalyan Taluk in Bidar district, and search is still on for him.
A three-year-old child rescued from the debris of a collapsed house in Malapura village of Haveri district died on Tuesday.
The baby was identified as Bhagya Chalamarad. The incident of house collapse had happened two days ago. The house had collapsed following heavy rainfall and winds. The family members were rescued, the child, however, sustained serious injuries.
The baby was rushed to Hubballi Kims hospital for treatment. However, it succumbed to injuries. Two other children, who were also injured in the incident, were admitted to the hospital. Haveri Rural police have registered a case.
A cloudburst in Gadsa valley of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Tuesday damaged some houses and agricultural land in the area besides snapping power supply, officials said.
Two bridges and some cattle are feared to have been washed away and the Bhuntar-Gadsa road has been damaged at several points. Revenue officials have reached the spot to assess the situation, they said.
The Indian Meteorological department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for all the coastal districts and Malnad region in Karnataka, predicting heavy rains in the next 24 hours.
Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts will receive moderate to heavy spells of rain, accompanied by gusty winds, it said.
There will be temporary disruption of electricity in some areas and possible damage to roads, weak structures and uprooting of trees, authorities said.
Commuters face inconvenience as heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of Warangal, Telangana.
A landslide occurred on a hill behind an eight-storey building in Andheri area of Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting the authorities to evacuate people from the structure, civic officials said. There was no report of injury to anyone in the incident, they said.
The police control room informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about the landslide behind the Ram Baug Cooperative Housing Society on Mahakali Road in Andheri (East) at around 2 am, the officials said. Soil and stones fell from the hill area behind the building having 168 rooms. Hence, the building was being vacated, a civic official said.
The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Mumbai centre has issued an ‘orange’ alert for the Maharashtra capital and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places on Tuesday, a civic official said. Most parts of the city witnessed overcast sky, but no rain since early Tuesday morning. After a heavy downpour last week, the rain intensity reduced in Mumbai since Sunday. In some parts of Mumbai, the sun briefly came out of the clouds on Monday.
The IMD Mumbai in its “district forecast and warnings" on Monday afternoon issued an ‘orange’ alert for the city, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over the next 24 hours, the civic official said. The weather bureau has also issued the ‘orange’ alert for Raigad and Thane districts, and a ‘yellow’ alert for Palghar district, he said.
(Inputs from PTI)
The Meteorological Office has issued a forecast of intense rainfall for Odisha following the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, just off the southern coast of the state. According to the Tuesday evening bulletin, this system is expected to develop into a low-pressure area, likely intensifying into a depression around July 26.
The bulletin highlighted that heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 11 cm, is anticipated until Tuesday morning in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam. Moreover, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to affect most places in south interior Odisha.
For Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD has issued an Orange warning (be prepared). On July 25, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Rayagada districts may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 20 cm, in isolated locations.
(Inputs from PTI)
In a tragic incident on Sunday a 23-year-old man was swept away by the overflowing waters of Arasinagundi falls. The incident took place near Shivamogga’s Kollur in Karnataka.
According to Chamoli Police, the Badrinath National Highway is currently obstructed near Nandaprayag and Pursari due to debris on the road.
In Delhi, the Yamuna River remains in a state of overflow, with the current water level measured at 205.45m.
At 2 AM, a landslide occurred at Andheri, causing a portion of the structure to collapse and resulting in several cars being trapped under debris. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries at this time.
An IMD update shows many states may receive heavy rainfall.
A low-pressure area has formed off coasts of north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha under influence of cyclonic circulation: Weather office in Amaravati
Due to forecast of widespread thundershowers in Kerala from July 23 to July 26, a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in four districts.
The districts affected by this decision are Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Malappuram. As a precautionary measure, authorities have taken this step to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff during the expected heavy rainfall.
The sultry weather in the national capital pushed the peak power demand in the city to 7,398 MW Friday afternoon – the highest this year so far.
The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi’s real time data showed that the peak demand was 7,398 MW at around 3.10 pm. The peak power demand measures the power consumption in megawatt at any given time within 24 hours of a day.
The previous highest peak demand in this year was 7,226 MW on June 14. The highest even peak power demand of Delhi was recorded at 7,601 MW in June last year, officials said.
Amidst the relentless monsoon season, numerous states in India are being battered by heavy rains. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has responded by issuing red and orange alerts in seven states, encompassing regions such as Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh.