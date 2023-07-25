Weather Updates: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Several States, Educational Institutes Closed In Telangana For 2 Days

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi followed a downward trend on Tuesday though it was still above the danger level of 205.33 metres. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 205.4 metres at 12 noon. The river’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

It breached the danger mark again on Sunday following a surge in water discharge from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana after heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. The railways had on Sunday night suspended the movement of trains on the ORB due to the increase in the water level.